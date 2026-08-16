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Apartments for sale in Valle de Ricote, Spain

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4 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villanueva del Rio Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villanueva del Rio Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
BEAUTIFUL RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR ARCHENA Residential complex with 47 fully equipp…
$189,317
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villanueva del Rio Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villanueva del Rio Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
BEAUTIFUL RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR ARCHENA Residential complex with 47 fully equipped apart…
$189,317
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Villanueva del Rio Segura, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Villanueva del Rio Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
BEAUTIFUL RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR ARCHENA Residential complex with 47 fully equipped apart…
$147,558
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2 bedroom apartment in Villanueva del Rio Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villanueva del Rio Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
BEAUTIFUL RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR ARCHENA Residential complex with 47 fully equipped apart…
$188,874
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