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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Torrevieja, Spain

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment for Rent within the Lagoons Village with Pool and Beach Shuttle in Torrevieja Torr…
$3,323
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment with Terrace in Lagoons Village Torrevieja This new-build 2-bed, 2-bath ground-flo…
$6,356
per month
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