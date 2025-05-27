Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Terrassa
  4. Commercial

Commercial Property in Terrassa, Spain

3 properties total found
Commercial property 3 400 m² in Terrassa, Spain
Commercial property 3 400 m²
Terrassa, Spain
Area 3 400 m²
Commercial premises in the shopping area of the city of Terrassa. The total area is 3400 sq…
$1,60M
Commercial property 1 977 m² in Terrassa, Spain
Commercial property 1 977 m²
Terrassa, Spain
Area 1 977 m²
Commercial premises under construction in the city of Tarraza in the province of Barcelona.T…
$3,99M
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Terrassa, Spain
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Terrassa, Spain
Area 1 100 m²
For sale is a building located in Terrace, on Vella Square, on the corner of Cream Street. T…
$3,42M
