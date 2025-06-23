Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Tarragona
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Beach Townhouses for Sale in Tarragona, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture combines the simplicity of the design; Large windows open and allow interio…
$710,365
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tarragona, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go