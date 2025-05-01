Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Selva
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in la Selva, Spain

Lloret de Mar
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Three commercial premises with commercial restaurant activities in Lloret de Mar are located…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in la Selva

3 BHK

Properties features in la Selva, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go