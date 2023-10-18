Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Santiago del Teide, Spain

Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale in the area of ​​La Caldera in Santiago del Teide on the outskirts of Los Gig…
€1,23M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in a picturesque area of ​​the coast of Tenerife, with magnif…
€680,000
