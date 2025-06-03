Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Maria del Cami
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Santa Maria del Cami, Spain

2 properties total found
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Maria del Cami, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria del Cami, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Welcome to this villa, cozy located in the charming town of Santa Maria del Cami, located in…
$4,33M
Leave a request
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Maria del Cami, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria del Cami, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 645 m²
A beautiful new villa in the style of Finn will soon appear on the market, with a remarkable…
$4,85M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go