Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

сommercial properties
6
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 130 m² in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Office 130 m²
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises in Santa CruzSpacious commercial premises located in Santa Cruz. The spa…
$188,909
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Isla Bonita Consulting, SL
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go