Hotels for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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Hotels in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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Hotel 13 200 m² in La Orotava, Spain
Hotel 13 200 m²
La Orotava, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 13 200 m²
A complex of three houses with a grape plantation with an area of 13200 m2 is for sale. From…
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