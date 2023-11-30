Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Pedro del Pinatar
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

Chalet To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
€261,000
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
€263,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir