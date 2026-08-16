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Commercial Property in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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1 property total found
Commercial property in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Commercial property
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The house is located on the first floor and has a total of 468 m2 distributed around a large…
$1,15M
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