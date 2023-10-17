Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. San Miguel de Salinas

Commercial real estate in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

3 properties total found
Commercial in Las Escalericas, Spain
Commercial
Las Escalericas, Spain
Area 600 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Villamartin area. The total area of 600…
€1,20M
Commercial in Las Escalericas, Spain
Commercial
Las Escalericas, Spain
Commercial premises for sale in San Miguel de Salinas in the Ciudad de las comunicaciones ar…
€3,50M
Commercial in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Commercial
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Commercial premises for sale in San Miguel de Salinas in the San Miguel de Salinas area. The…
€600,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir