Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Miguel de Abona
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
€249,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir