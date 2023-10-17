Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Fulgencio
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in San Fulgencio, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room apartment
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN FULGENCIO New Built independent villas located in the town of San F…
€306,558
2 room apartment in San Fulgencio, Spain
2 room apartment
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN FULGENCIO New Built independent villas located in the town of San F…
€270,883
3 room apartment in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room apartment
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN FULGENCIO New Build residential of villas in San Fulgencio Modern v…
€296,336
3 room apartment in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room apartment
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN SAN FULGENCIOResidential complex of independent and semidetached v…
€214,662
3 room apartment in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room apartment
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN SAN FULGENCIOResidential complex of independent and semidetached v…
€189,107
3 room apartment in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room apartment
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN FULGENCIONew Build villas San Fulgencio just 5 km from the beach Th…
€540,745
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
IBIZA STYLE HOUSING Ibizan style house on an independent plot with terrace parking area and…
€306,558
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir