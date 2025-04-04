Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Cristobal de La Laguna
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Spain

1 property total found
5 bedroom house in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Spain
5 bedroom house
San Cristobal de La Laguna, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Cozy villa located on the north coast of Tenerife in the fishing village of Jover, in the Te…
$631,059
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Spain

with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes