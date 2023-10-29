Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Bartolome de Tirajana
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain

3 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment in the complex Valle de Izas, El Madroñal.Three bedrooms and two bathroom…
€340,000
