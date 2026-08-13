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Apartments for sale in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain

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3 bedroom apartment in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment in the complex Valle de Izas, El Madroñal.Three bedrooms and two bathroom…
$396,538
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