Residential properties for sale in Punta Umbria, Spain

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Punta Umbria, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Punta Umbria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
Modern city beach apartment with community pool and sauna only 200 metres by the beach of To…
$282,874
