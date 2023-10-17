Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Puerto Real
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Puerto Real, Spain

penthouses
4
2 BHK
3
3 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Penthouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Puerto Real, Spain
Penthouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Puerto Real, Spain
Area 88 m²
€450,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with Light in Puerto Real, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with Light
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€180,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with public pool, with video intercom in Puerto Real, Spain
1 room apartment with elevator, with public pool, with video intercom
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€183,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with water system, with Light in Puerto Real, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator, with water system, with Light
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€196,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Puerto Real, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
€600,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Puerto Real, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€360,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Puerto Real, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€395,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with water system, with Light in Puerto Real, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with water system, with Light
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€186,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Puerto Real, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Puerto Real, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€120,000
3 room apartment with water system, with Light, with T. V. in Puerto Real, Spain
3 room apartment with water system, with Light, with T. V.
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€150,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with water system, with armored door in Puerto Real, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with water system, with armored door
Puerto Real, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€90,000
2 room apartment with water system, with telephone, with Wardrobes cupboard in Puerto Real, Spain
2 room apartment with water system, with telephone, with Wardrobes cupboard
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€201,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with telephone in Puerto Real, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with telephone
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€143,000

Properties features in Puerto Real, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir