Monthly rent of mountain view houses in Spain

Valencian Community
3
Alacant Alicante
3
la Marina Baixa
3
2 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Finestrat, Spain
5 bedroom villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
From VYM Canarias we are pleased to present this charming newly built villa in Finestrat, av…
$5,247
per month
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
5 bedroom villa in Altea, Spain
5 bedroom villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
A stunning luxury villa is available for rent in the exclusive area of Sierra de Altea, perf…
$5,852
per month
