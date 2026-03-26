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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Orihuela, Spain

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
Comfortable 2 Bedrooms Apartment with Sea Views This fully renovated apartment is located wi…
$1,123
per month
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