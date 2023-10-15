Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Orihuela

Lands for sale in Orihuela, Spain

18 properties total found
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
We offer a building plot of 900 sq.m. in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor , south side, just …
€495,000
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot on the first line of the sea in Cabo Roig , Orihuela Costa . Cabo Roig is a residential…
€1,80M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
€84,000
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
€367,500
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€1,10M
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€650,000
Plot of land in Villa Martin, Spain
Plot of land
Villa Martin, Spain
Sold on the first line of the Villamartin Golf Course The site is in an ideal location, in a…
€350,000
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Large area near the sea for sale in Cabo Roig, Oriuela Costa. This site is located near the …
€1,90M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
We offer a plot of 368 sq.m. in Oriuela Costa. Located on the second line from the sea withi…
€1,04M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 300 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Vilanova-i-la-Zheltru Plot near the beach Magnificent plot in Vilanova i …
€5,00M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Area 5 000 m²
Spain Costa Brava Plot for hotel 5 * Magnificent plot in the popular, tourist town of Playa …
€8,50M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Area 12 700 m²
Spain Costa Dorada province of Tarragona Land for the hotel Rovny land for the construction …
€6,00M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
On sale a large plot of 1270 m2 on the first line with sea views in Cabo Rog, Oriuela Costa.…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
An exceptional opportunity to build a villa in the first line from the beach in Cabo Rog. Y…
€1,48M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
   Villas in your size in Cabo Roig. This is an opportunity to build a private villa a…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Plot of 8,600 m2 in Vijamartin. The hotel is located next to the international school "; Li…
€4,50M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
The house in Cabo Rog, on the coast of Oriuela Costa in the southern part of Costa Blanca, …
€645,000
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
€645,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir