Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Oriental
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Oriental, Spain

Fortuna
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abanilla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abanilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN ALBANILLA, MURCIA New Build villa on a large plot in the municipality of …
$354,051
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
3 beds detached villas with private swimming pool in Fortuna. New construction chalets in ru…
$364,465
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Oriental, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go