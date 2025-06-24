Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Oriental, Spain

3 bedroom apartment in Fortuna, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fortuna, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FORTUNA New Build villas in Fortuna, Murcia. Independent villa build…
$402,144
3 bedroom apartment in Fortuna, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fortuna, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ibizan-Style Villa in a Tranquil Spanish Village Exclusive New-Build Villa on a Spacious Pl…
$402,144
3 bedroom apartment in Abanilla, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abanilla, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLA IN ALBANILLA, MURCIA New Build villa on a large plot in the municipality of…
$390,654
