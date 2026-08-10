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Residential properties for sale in Ontinyent, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ontinyent, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ontinyent, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
The house located in Ontinyent (Valencia) less than 1 km from the town (80 km to Valencia an…
$599,900
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Ontinyent, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ontinyent, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
This is 19th century farmhouse. It´s totally renovated. It is located next to the place of …
$576,776
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