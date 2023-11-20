Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ontinyent, Spain

2 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with patio in Ontinyent, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with patio
Ontinyent, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
The house located in Ontinyent (Valencia) less than 1 km from the town (80 km to Valencia an…
€600,000
Villa 6 room villa in Ontinyent, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ontinyent, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
This is 19th century farmhouse. It´s totally renovated. It is located next to the place of …
€490,000
