Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Nerja
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Nerja, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Nerja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury New-Build Villas in Nerja – A Dream Home on the Costa del Sol Discover this exclusiv…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go