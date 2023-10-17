Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Martorell
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Martorell, Spain

6 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 385 m²
Superb luxury villa in Spain, between Benidorm and Altea. Albir area is one of the best priv…
€1,59M
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 506 m²
Detached house with unique architecture, built by the owners in 2005, located in the immedia…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
New villa with sea views located in the area near Benissa between Calpe and Moraira. Coast o…
€895,000
Villa Villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa Villa
Martorell, Spain
Welcome to modern villas with sea views in the popular area of ​​Cabo Roig! The houses consi…
€342,995
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
€390,000
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 156 m²
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
€499,000
