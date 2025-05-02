Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Maresme
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in Maresme, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Teia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Teia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 253 m²
The new development is located in an exclusive area, 15 minutes walk from the center of Teià…
$817,005
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Maresme, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go