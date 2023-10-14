Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

Castell-Platja d Aro
78
Sant Antoni
25
Sant Feliu de Guixols
12
Calonge i Sant Antoni
4
Palafrugell
4
45 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
€700,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
€970,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant modern villa with sea views, located in the prestigious urbanization of Torre Valent…
€2,95M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 519 m²
Number of floors 3
Awesome villa with breathtaking panoramic sea views, located on a rocky slope in the prestig…
€8,30M
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool in Pals, Spain
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Pals, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 632 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a luxurious estate located in a pine forest in the vicinity of the medieval Cat…
€2,30M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 3
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
€550,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,60M
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
€650,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Torre Valentina, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torre Valentina, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
€2,20M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
€1,15M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
€3,50M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 457 m²
Number of floors 2
A lovely home for a large family in a quiet, peaceful green urbanization in the municipality…
€850,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
€2,65M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
€1,50M
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell d Aro, Spain
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 626 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale old Catalan masia in the heart of the city of Castel d & rsquo; Aro, the coast of t…
€5,00M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Town house for sale in a closed complex of 20 houses in San Feliu de Guislos on the Costa Br…
€440,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 3
Cozy two-story town house in a closed elite residential complex with pool in the Playa de Ar…
€490,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern house with indoor pool and sea views in the quiet green area of Mas Palli in the mu…
€540,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
€430,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful country house in a quiet and green area in the municipality of Kalonge, on the c…
€650,000
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse in a closed complex with shared pool a short distance from the beach of Playa de A…
€430,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
The large house with a tower suitable for year-round living is located in the quiet and envi…
€499,000
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
€1,15M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Palafrugell, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,000,000
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa Valentine & ndash; a comfortable beautiful one-story house with up to 8 people and loc…
€500,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 583 m²
Number of floors 4
This impressive villa is located in the urbanization of Torre Valentine in San Anthony de Ca…
€3,50M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 3
A magnificent villa with a beautiful garden is located in the Mas Vila urbanization in San A…
€1,90M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,95M
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 587 m²
Number of floors 4
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
€1,20M

