Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Lower Empordà
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro
78
Sant Antoni
25
Sant Feliu de Guixols
12
Calonge i Sant Antoni
4
Palafrugell
4
45 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
2
€700,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
271 m²
3
€970,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
409 m²
3
Elegant modern villa with sea views, located in the prestigious urbanization of Torre Valent…
€2,95M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
6
519 m²
3
Awesome villa with breathtaking panoramic sea views, located on a rocky slope in the prestig…
€8,30M
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Pals, Spain
7
632 m²
2
We offer you a luxurious estate located in a pine forest in the vicinity of the medieval Cat…
€2,30M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
187 m²
3
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
€550,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
349 m²
2
€1,60M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4
145 m²
2
€650,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torre Valentina, Spain
5
425 m²
2
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
€2,20M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4
206 m²
2
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
€1,15M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5
411 m²
2
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
€3,50M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5
457 m²
2
A lovely home for a large family in a quiet, peaceful green urbanization in the municipality…
€850,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
523 m²
3
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
€2,00M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
374 m²
3
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
€2,65M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
320 m²
2
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
€1,50M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell d Aro, Spain
6
626 m²
3
For sale old Catalan masia in the heart of the city of Castel d & rsquo; Aro, the coast of t…
€5,00M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
199 m²
3
Town house for sale in a closed complex of 20 houses in San Feliu de Guislos on the Costa Br…
€440,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
185 m²
3
Cozy two-story town house in a closed elite residential complex with pool in the Playa de Ar…
€490,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4
404 m²
3
A modern house with indoor pool and sea views in the quiet green area of Mas Palli in the mu…
€540,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
234 m²
2
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
€430,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3
281 m²
2
A beautiful country house in a quiet and green area in the municipality of Kalonge, on the c…
€650,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
129 m²
3
Townhouse in a closed complex with shared pool a short distance from the beach of Playa de A…
€430,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4
203 m²
3
The large house with a tower suitable for year-round living is located in the quiet and envi…
€499,000
Recommend
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8
550 m²
3
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
€1,15M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Palafrugell, Spain
5
443 m²
2
€1,000,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
184 m²
1
Villa Valentine & ndash; a comfortable beautiful one-story house with up to 8 people and loc…
€500,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
583 m²
4
This impressive villa is located in the urbanization of Torre Valentine in San Anthony de Ca…
€3,50M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
355 m²
3
A magnificent villa with a beautiful garden is located in the Mas Vila urbanization in San A…
€1,90M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
205 m²
2
€2,95M
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
587 m²
4
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
€1,20M
Recommend
