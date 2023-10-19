Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Lloret de Mar

Lands for sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

1 property total found
Plot of land in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 786 m²
Fantastic plot in Lloret de Mar. Located in a residential area in the upper area of ​​Lloret…
€175,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir