Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Lliria
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lliria, Spain

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Lliria, Spain
3 bedroom house
Lliria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
House for sale in a residential area in the area of Lliria near the area of Sierra Calderóna…
$82,236
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes