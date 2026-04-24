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Apartments for sale in La Union, Spain

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in La Union, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Union, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
New townhouses with sea views in Portman, MurciaExclusive accommodation in Portman BayThis e…
$233,977
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3 bedroom apartment in La Union, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Union, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 173 m²
New townhouses with sea views in Portman, MurciaExclusive accommodation in Portman BayThis e…
$254,066
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