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Terraced Villas for sale in La Axarquia, Spain

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Velez Malaga, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Sleek spacious villa with generous open-plan living, private garden and a basement in a secu…
$458,528
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Properties features in La Axarquia, Spain

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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