Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Guimar
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Guimar, Spain

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guaza, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guaza, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Wonderful rural property for sale in Güímar. This old Canarian manor house, almost 100 years…
$346,832
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go