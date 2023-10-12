Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Guardamar del Segura
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
€289,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a cozy townhouse in the city of Guardamar del Segura with amazing sea views. To…
€289,675
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir