Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fogars de Montclus
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Fogars de Montclus, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fogars de Montclus, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fogars de Montclus, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 423 m²
A unique and impressive Catalan farmhouse located in the heart of Montseny. The area of 600 …
$1,48M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Fogars de Montclus, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go