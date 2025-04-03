Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Extremadura
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Extremadura, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with Terrace, with Garden, with Close to parks in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with Terrace, with Garden, with Close to parks
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 500 m²
Fabulous designer house made at the taste of the architect for himself. Located in the old t…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Extremadura, Spain

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes