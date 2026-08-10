Seaview Villas for Sale in Estepona, Spain

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Beach Villas in Estepona, Spain

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15 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 658 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Estepona´s Prime Location This new dev…
$2,61M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 469 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Estepona´s Prime Location This new dev…
$1,80M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Exquisit luxury villa with big pool, garden and views of the sea located on a golf resort cl…
$1,19M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 782 m²
Beachfront Villas in a Prestigious Project Near Estepona Center Estepona is an elegant and w…
$15,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Fantastic modern villa with garden, private pool on roof terrace and stunning sea, golf and …
$950,317
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 379 m²
Number of floors 3
Huge first class villa with large infinity pool, garage and rooftop terrace with breathtakin…
$5,15M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 889 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive high-end villa with large garden, infinity pool, basement and big roof terrace wit…
$3,06M
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Lifts in a Sought After Area of Estepona This new project is lo…
$3,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
High-class design villa with big pool, garden and amazing sea view nesteld on a golf course …
$1,19M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
High-end design villa with large pool, garden and beautiful sea view located on a golf resor…
$1,72M
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive premium villa with garden, private pool on roof terrace and amazing sea and mounta…
$843,752
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
Extraordinary Villa with private  infinity pool and sea view in a premium area of the new go…
$1,64M
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Lifts in a Sought After Area of Estepona This new project is lo…
$3,93M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
$2,70M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Spectacular Seafront Luxury Detached Villa on The New Golden Mile! This brand-new luxury det…
$4,89M
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