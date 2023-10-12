Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Estepona, Spain

Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€735,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Open Plan Design Luxury Villas with Private Infinity Pool in Estepona The private gated comp…
€1,90M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with a Private Pool and Golf and Sea Views This project is situated in the m…
€960,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean beachfront villa in Bahía Dorada, Estepona. Immerse yourself i…
€1,38M
Villa 5 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Absolutely stunning villa with panoramic views surrounded by beautiful gardens. It is locate…
€2,59M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with electricity in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with electricity
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Unique rustic style finca on a plot of 12.000 m2, 10 minutes driving from Estepona, nestled …
€850,000
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Luxury mediterranean palace with 16 bedrooms, contains of Main House, Guesthouse, Staff Hous…
€9,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Villas for sale in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 6 modern frontline golf villas with luxur…
€1,45M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
€2,70M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del Sol. Its beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartmen…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
For sale this contemporary off plan villa, in La Resina Golf, Estepona. The project and buil…
€1,90M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
New development of 7 contemporary luxury villas with sea views in an exceptional location, V…
€1,73M
