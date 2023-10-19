Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Elx Elche
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Elx Elche, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Bungalow 7 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 7 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Bungalow in Elce ID D11690
€950,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
€250,000
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Bungalow in Elce ID D12481
€475,000
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
€199,000
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€289,500

Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir