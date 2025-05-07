Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in El Rosario, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
4 Bedroom Modern Home with Sea Views and Private Pool in Calpe Calpe is a sought-after coast…
$1,55M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 2 communal swimming pools Mediterranean…
$243,720
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
In one of the most privileged corners of the Costa Cálida, just 700 metres from the Mar Meno…
$357,245
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
In one of the most desirable enclaves in the south of the Costa Blanca stands this new resid…
$323,221
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Newly Built Bungalows with Solarium or Garden in Pilar de la Horadada Modern Residential De…
$323,221
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
In one of the most desirable enclaves in the south of the Costa Blanca stands this new resid…
$255,175
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Ground-Floor and Penthouse Apartments by the Sea in Torre de la Horadada Torre de la Horadad…
$384,463
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 2 communal swimming pools Mediterranean…
$215,367
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
This new development is located in a residential area of Mijas, surrounded by prestigious ur…
$372,774
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Modern 3 Bedroom Villas with Golf and Mountain Views in Algorfa Alicante Set at the foot of …
$574,390
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Modern Stylish 2 or 3 Bedroom Apartments in the Center of Elche These modern apartments are …
$351,574
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Ground-Floor and Penthouse Apartments by the Sea in Torre de la Horadada Torre de la Horadad…
$378,793
Properties features in El Rosario, Spain

