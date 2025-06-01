Villas for sale in el Masnou, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 9 bedrooms in el Masnou, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
el Masnou, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 430 m²
Impressive luxury villa in El Masnou just a few meters from the beach. This is a large house…
$6,61M
