Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. el Campello

Lands for sale in el Campello, Spain

1 property total found
Plot of land in el Campello, Spain
Plot of land
el Campello, Spain
Area 2 764 m²
We present you this land for sale, an ideal occasion for real estate promotion of semi-detac…
€2,10M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir