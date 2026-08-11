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Commercial Property in Castelló de la Plana, Spain

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 2 005 m² in Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Commercial property 2 005 m²
Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Area 2 005 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Castellón de la Plana, with an exceptional location and high…
$2,50M
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Hotel 1 200 m²
Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Area 1 200 m²
Hotel in province Valencia close to the port and the sea. 12 apartments located in one alone…
$849,859
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