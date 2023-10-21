Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Castellón de la Plana

Commercial real estate in Castellón de la Plana, Spain

1 property total found
Commercial with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos in Castellón de la Plana, Spain
Commercial with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Castellón de la Plana, Spain
Area 2 005 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Castellón de la Plana, with an exceptional location and high…
€2,14M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir