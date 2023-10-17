Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 240 m²
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
€185,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 960 m²
Set of 5 building plots 360m from the bay of “Sa Conca” (S’agaró). Currently there are 3 plo…
€1,15M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 2 579 m²
Excellent land located between the towns of Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Just 5 minute…
€850,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 600 m²
Fantastic plot with sea views in the exclusive Mas Nou urbanization. With an area of ​​1600m…
€195,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 33 500 m²
Plot on the Costa Brava, in the tourist town of Platja d’Aro. The land is located in a prest…
€2,35M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 5 126 m²
Two building plots in a good area of ​​the town of Platja d’Aro. Just 5 minutes from the lei…
€3,95M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 4 877 m²
Large plot of residential, consolidated urban buildable land in Platja d’Aro, “Els Estanys” …
€3,50M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 200 m²
We have 3 plots for sale of 1200m2 each in the town of S’agaró. Located in one of the best r…
€1,60M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 800 m²
We have 3 plots for sale of 800m2 each in the town of S’agaró. Located in one of the best re…
€1,35M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 5 582 m²
Land area: 5,582 m2 (2,711 m2 and 2,871 m2) The plots are located 5 minutes walk from the se…
€7,51M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 2 420 m²
PLOT REPORT IN S’AGARÓ. Plot area: 2420.26m2  Maximum buildable area 0.75 m2xm2 land: 1815.…
€1,75M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 536 m²
Large plot in Sant Pol (Sant Feliu de Guíxols). Located in a quiet and sought-after area of …
€570,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 800 m²
Plot with splendid views of the sea to the bay of Palamós in the urbanization of Mas Nou de …
€149,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
The land is located on Cavall Bernat street, very central to the shops and the commercial ar…
€290,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
576 m2 plot for sale at the entrance of Castell-Platja d’Aro. The property has the condition…
€630,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€420,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€250,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€800,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 2
Picturesque sea views from these areas are the symbol of the Costa Brava. The hotel is onl…
€841,000
