Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cartagena
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Terrace

Terraced Duplexes in Cartagena, Spain

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 155 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.There is communa…
$366,646
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go