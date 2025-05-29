Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cambrils
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Cambrils, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cambrils, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Welcome to your new home in Cambrils, Tarragona. This cozy 310-square-meter house, located o…
$741,019
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go