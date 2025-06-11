Show property on map Show properties list
Castles in Calvia, Spain

Santa Ponsa
34
76 properties total found
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$1,94M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 302 m²
$1,45M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 050 m²
We present you a luxury villa located on the prestigious Santa Ponsa golf course in the cove…
$10,70M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
$1,48M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Cala Vinyes, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Cala Vinyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 409 m²
We present a magnificent property, a luxury villa of 409 m2 with a large plot of 1,382 m2. T…
$1,92M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 521 m²
This modern villa, built with the participation of the famous Ma York architect Alejandro Pa…
$5,52M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Located on one of the most beautiful streets of Nova Santa Ponsa, in a small, green and very…
$3,87M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Mediterranean villa! This stunning property boasts a total plot area of 1,591 square meters,…
$2,11M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
$2,17M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
This wonderful villa, sold exclusively by Imperial Properties, offers 5 bedrooms, 5 bathroom…
$4,50M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 760 m²
$11,27M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 626 m²
We present you a luxurious villa located on one of the best streets in Palmanovo, this accom…
$5,63M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
We present you an amazing opportunity to become the owner of a luxury villa in the desired a…
$2,27M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Son Caliu, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Son Caliu, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 354 m²
We present to your attention a villa with a southern orientation, located in a residential a…
$5,63M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
This stunning villa overlooking the south is located in the prestigious area of Nova Santa P…
$1,99M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
$2,22M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 499 m²
Welcome to this villa located in the peaceful area of El Toro. This property has a spacious …
$4,20M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
$1,08M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
We present you a charming villa with great potential, located in the desired area of Santa P…
$1,20M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 313 m²
This exquisite family villa is located in a charming residential area of the Costa de la Cal…
$2,04M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 536 m²
On sale is a luxury villa of premium class, under construction, in one of the best places in…
$11,26M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 014 m²
Exclusive villa on the ocean in the prestigious area of Sol de Mallorca, Calvia, Mallorca, B…
$28,46M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 296 m²
Welcome to the villa located in Costa de la Calma, Calvia, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain…
$1,08M
Castle in Palmanova, Spain
Castle
Palmanova, Spain
Area 745 m²
$13,66M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 481 m²
The built-up area of 481 m2 includes a spacious interior of 230 m2 with 5 bedrooms and moder…
$3,02M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Welcome to this charming villa located in the popular El Toro area of Calvia. This accommoda…
$748,995
Castle 5 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Luxury villa in Cala Vines, MallorcaNew luxury villa in the heart of Cala Viñez, Mallorca. T…
$8,54M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 730 m²
We present to your attention a stunning villa under construction in the desired area of Sant…
$6,03M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 472 m²
We present you a luxury villa located in the prestigious area of the Costa d'en Blanes in Ca…
$4,84M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
$10,64M
Properties features in Calvia, Spain

