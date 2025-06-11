Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Calvia, Spain

Santa Ponsa
62
134 properties total found
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,94M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 302 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,45M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
Penthouse in Balearic
$626,060
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 050 m²
We present you a luxury villa located on the prestigious Santa Ponsa golf course in the cove…
$10,70M
3 bedroom apartment in Peguera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Peguera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
We present you a two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms in the desired area of Peguera, Ca…
$1,37M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,48M
3 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$2,12M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Cala Vinyes, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Cala Vinyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 409 m²
We present a magnificent property, a luxury villa of 409 m2 with a large plot of 1,382 m2. T…
$1,92M
3 bedroom apartment in Bendinat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
We present to your attention a conveniently located apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
$830,952
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Welcome to this house located in the picturesque Costa de la Calma, Calvia, Mallorca, Balear…
$1,25M
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Located in the prestigious Nova Santa Ponca area on the southwest coast of Mallorca in the C…
$887,867
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 521 m²
This modern villa, built with the participation of the famous Ma York architect Alejandro Pa…
$5,52M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Located on one of the most beautiful streets of Nova Santa Ponsa, in a small, green and very…
$3,87M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Mediterranean villa! This stunning property boasts a total plot area of 1,591 square meters,…
$2,11M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
House in Balearic
$3,36M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,17M
2 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Apartments in Balearic
$904,941
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$681,836
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
This wonderful villa, sold exclusively by Imperial Properties, offers 5 bedrooms, 5 bathroom…
$4,50M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 760 m²
Villa in Balearic
$11,27M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 626 m²
We present you a luxurious villa located on one of the best streets in Palmanovo, this accom…
$5,63M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
We present you an amazing opportunity to become the owner of a luxury villa in the desired a…
$2,27M
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is up for sale. This 8-…
$1,85M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Son Caliu, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Son Caliu, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 354 m²
We present to your attention a villa with a southern orientation, located in a residential a…
$5,63M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
This stunning villa overlooking the south is located in the prestigious area of Nova Santa P…
$1,99M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
Villa in Balearic
$2,22M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 499 m²
Welcome to this villa located in the peaceful area of El Toro. This property has a spacious …
$4,20M
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$1,92M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,08M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
We present you a charming villa with great potential, located in the desired area of Santa P…
$1,20M
