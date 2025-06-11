Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Calvia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Calvia, Spain

Santa Ponsa
22
44 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
Penthouse in Balearic
$626,060
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Peguera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Peguera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
We present you a two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms in the desired area of Peguera, Ca…
$1,37M
$1,37M
3 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$2,12M
$2,12M
3 bedroom apartment in Bendinat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
We present to your attention a conveniently located apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
$830,952
$830,952
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Located in the prestigious Nova Santa Ponca area on the southwest coast of Mallorca in the C…
$887,867
$887,867
2 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Apartments in Balearic
$904,941
$904,941
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$681,836
$681,836
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is up for sale. This 8-…
$1,85M
$1,85M
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$1,92M
$1,92M
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$665,900
$665,900
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
We present you a spacious penthouse in the popular Flor de Golf complex, located in the char…
$996,005
$996,005
3 bedroom apartment in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$1,20M
$1,20M
1 bedroom apartment in ses Illetes, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$626,060
$626,060
3 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Apartment for sale in Santa Ponsa
$1,92M
$1,92M
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Conveniently located near the center of Santa Ponsa and all amenities, a short walk from the…
$904,941
$904,941
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$1,76M
$1,76M
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
We present to you this spacious ground floor apartment located in the community of Avintia M…
$1,13M
$1,13M
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$1,01M
$1,01M
3 bedroom apartment in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$967,547
$967,547
3 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Nesea II: Modern housing in PalmanovNesea II is a new residential development under construc…
$825,261
$825,261
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$3,38M
$3,38M
2 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 10
Apartments in Balearic
$681,836
$681,836
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Exclusive for sale with Imperial properties, this spacious corner apartment in Santa Ponsa R…
$967,547
$967,547
2 bedroom apartment in Bendinat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$1,25M
$1,25M
3 bedroom apartment in Cala Fornells, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cala Fornells, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$677,283
$677,283
2 bedroom apartment in ses Illetes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
This 78 sqm apartment, renovated in 2024, offers a comfortable living space in the desired a…
$909,494
$909,494
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Nesea II: Modern housing in PalmanovNesea II is a new residential development under construc…
$848,027
$848,027
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
We present you an apartment on the first floor in the prestigious residential complex Forat …
$1,13M
$1,13M
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Located in one of the most beautiful villages of New Santa Ponsa, a ground floor double apar…
$939,090
$939,090
4 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
We present you this stunning apartment located in the desired area of Palmanova, Calvia, Mal…
$768,346
$768,346

