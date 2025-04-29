Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Burgos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Burgos, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Burgos, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Burgos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Offered for sale is a spacious, two-storey, residential house in a wonderful village with th…
$251,910
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Burgos, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go