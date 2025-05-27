Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Burgos, Spain

1 bedroom apartment in Burgos, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Burgos, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 6
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in the complex "Central Park", located in the larg…
$182,350
1 bedroom apartment in Burgos, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Burgos, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 5
For sale two-bedroom apartment with sea views 250 m from the beach in Sarafovo. Spacious and…
$110,550
3 bedroom apartment in Burgos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Burgos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
We offer to buy a three-bedroom apartment in the Central Park complex in the large Black Sea…
$501,463
