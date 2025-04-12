Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Borriana Burriana
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Borriana Burriana, Spain

1 property total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Borriana Burriana, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Borriana Burriana, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 310 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Burriana. It is a very bright and large villa. It is located just …
$1,20M
